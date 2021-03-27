OC Transpo driver tests positive for COVID-19

An OC Transpo driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to council, Transportation Services general manager John Manconi said the operator last worked on March 23, and has been self-isolating since that time.

OC Transpo and Ottawa Public Health are working together to conduct contract tracing of any individuals who have, or may have been in close contact with the employee. OPH has said the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the onset of symptoms, which in this case are March 22, 23 and 24.

Manconi says the employee was not scheduled to work on March 22 and 24.

On March 23, the employee operated bus #4370 on the following routes:

Route 669 1:17 p.m. Bell High School – 1:43 p.m. Bayshore/Carling

Route 87 3:54 p.m. Baseline Station – 4:19 p.m. Tunneys Pasture Station

Route 87 4:23 p.m. Tunneys Pasture Station – 4:50 p.m. Baseline Station

Route 84 5:01 p.m. Tunneys Pasture Station – 5:21 p.m. Centrepointe

Route 84 5:22 p.m. Centrepointe – 5:44 p.m. Tunneys Pasture Station

Route 258 5:52 p.m. Tunneys Pasture Station – 6:15 p.m. Grandview/Borden

Route 58 6:32 p.m. Lincoln Fields Station – 7:12 p.m. Moodie Station

Route 58 7:46 p.m. Moodie Station – 8:24 p.m. Lincoln Fields Station

Route 58 8:32 p.m. Lincoln Fields Station – 9:10 p.m. Moodie Station

Route 58 9:16 p.m. Moodie Station – 9:54 p.m. Lincoln Fields Station

Route 58 10:02 p.m. Lincoln Fields Station – 10:39 p.m. Moodie Station

Route 82 10:53 p.m. Bayshore Station – 11:29 p.m. Lincoln Fields Station

Route 82 11:35 p.m. Lincoln Fields Station – 12:12 a.m. Bayshore Station

OC Transpo is identifying vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above our enhanced cleaning process.