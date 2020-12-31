An OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said the transit service received confirmation Thursday that a bus operator tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on Dec. 27, and began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on Dec. 29.

Manconi says the employee is currently self isolating at home.

Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo that the key dates include the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms – Dec. 27, 28 and 29.

Manconi says the employee did not work on Dec. 28 and 29. On Dec. 27, the employee drove one bus serving the following routes: