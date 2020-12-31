An OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said the transit service received confirmation Thursday that a bus operator tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee last worked on Dec. 27, and began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on Dec. 29.
Manconi says the employee is currently self isolating at home.
Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo that the key dates include the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms – Dec. 27, 28 and 29.
Manconi says the employee did not work on Dec. 28 and 29. On Dec. 27, the employee drove one bus serving the following routes:
- Route # 97: 5:42 a.m. From the Airport to Rideau Centre 06:09 a.m., remained in his bus.
- Route # 61: 6:19 a.m. Rideau Centre to Terry Fox 7:10 a.m.
- Route # 61: 7:16 a.m. Terry Fox to Rideau Centre East 8:05 a.m.
- Route # 81: 8:31 a.m. Tunney’s to Merivale and Kimway 8:56 a.m.
- Route # 81: 8:57 a.m. Merivale and Kimway to Tunney’s 9:35 a.m.
- Route # 63: 9:50 a.m. from Tunney’s to Innovation Parkway 10:27 a.m.
- Route # 63: 10:29 a.m. from Innovation to Tunney’s 11:27 a.m.
- Route # 81: 11:39 a.m. from Tunney’s to 12:05 p.m. Merivale and Kimway
- Route # 81: 12:06 p.m. from Merivale and Kimway to Tunney’s 12:44 p.m.
- Route # 57: 12:51 p.m. from Tunney’s to Bayshore Station arriving at 13:12 p.m.