'I love OC Transpo': Transit Services boss says she has no intention of leaving city of Ottawa

OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar says she has no intention of leaving the city of Ottawa, releasing a statement hours after a U.S. media report named her as a candidate to take over as head of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

"I love my job and I love OC Transpo," Amilcar said Friday evening.

WBZ-TV in Boston reported Amilcar is a "top-tier candidate" for the job with the transit service in the Greater Boston area, which has been vacant since January.

In a memo to members of council and transit employees Friday night, Amilcar said she has not been contacted by any American public transit agencies for potential job opportunities.

"I remain fully committed to continuously improving OC Transpo services for the residents of Ottawa; I have no intention of leaving my current role as the General Manager of Transit Services at the City of Ottawa," Amilcar said.

"The OC Transpo team is remarkable, and I’m very proud of the work we do. I love my job and I love OC Transpo."

Amilcar arrived at OC Transpo in October 2021, succeeding John Manconi as head of Ottawa's transportation system. Amilcar was previously the executive director of bus services for the Société de Transports Montréal.

A spokesperson for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said the mayor was not able to comment on the reports about Amilcar Friday afternoon. Interim City Manager Wendy Stephanson told CTV News Ottawa the city was not able to comment on unconfirmed reports.

"Renée Amilcar is an important transit leader and strong member of the City’s senior management team," Stephanson said in a statement late Friday afternoon.

Amilcar said she returned from a conference for the International Association of Public Transport in Europe Friday evening as reports circulated about her future at OC Transpo.

The Governor of Massachusetts appoints the general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. Former MBTA general manager Steve Poftak stepped down in January.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is one of the oldest public transit systems in the U.S. and the largest transit system in Massachusetts. It provides subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry and paratransit service to eastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island.

WBZ-TV says MBTA serves around 160 million riders annually on four subway lines and 171 bus routes.

OC Transpo reported 50.3 million passenger trips on the O-Train and buses in 2022.