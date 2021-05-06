OC Transpo head John Manconi to retire

The head of Ottawa's transt service is set to retire after a 32-year career with the city.

John Manconi, the city's general manager of transportation services and OC Transpo, is retiring in September.

Manconi has overseen and been the public face of the city's new light rail transit system, the largest infrastructure project in the city's history.

In a memo to council Thursday, city manager Steve Kanellakos said Manconi's departure will be "felt by all in our organization."

"John is a dynamic, results-driven leader who has carried the weight and burden of many leadership roles," he said. "I am going to miss John's strategic mind and counsel, proactive approach and his extensive experience navigating through extremely complex issues."

The memo adds that Manconi giving five month's notice will allow ample time to search for his replacement and plan a transition.

Mayor Jim Watson issued a statement praising Manconi's critical role in the planning and delivery of the LRT system.

"He saw us through the construction phase of the project, the commissioning and launch, and a challenging first year of troubeshooting the system," he said. "Thanks to his hard work and collaborative efforts, we now have a highly performing train service that will connect to every corner of Ottawa in the coming years."

The mayor also noted that Manconi oversaw 10 years of labour peace at OC Transpo.

"I will miss John as a trusted colleague and a friend," Coun. Allan Hubley, the chair of the transit commission, said. "We worked together implementing the biggest construction project in the city's history, LRT, from start to finish."

Manconi was named General Manager of Transportation Services in 2016. He served as general manager, transit services at OC Transpo from February 2012 to July 2016 before he was promoted.

Manconi also served as general manager of Ottawa's Public Works Department for five years.