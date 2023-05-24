OC Transpo launches hiring blitz to fill 500 jobs

OC Transpo is embarking on a hiring blitz this week in an effort to fill a wide range of jobs.

With its first-ever job fair, OC Transpo aims to attract hundreds of applicants to meet the growing demand for its services.

One applicant, Amrinder Singh is seeking to continue his career in the transportation industry.

"I like driving, like meeting new people," says Singh, an experienced bus driver from India who has been making deliveries for Amazon since his arrival two months ago. "The most important thing is job security. You're secure in this job and you learn something new I would say. You get around the city."

Recognizing the need for more staff to address the disruption and unreliability experienced by transit riders since the launch of the LRT system, OC Transpo has set up recruiting stations at some of the busiest locations in the system, hoping to find people who can fill 500 positions.

Transit riders have expressed their hope that this hiring blitz and the addition of more staff will alleviate the issues they face regularly.

"Hopefully it helps, but a lot of the issues that we end up running into are mechanical issues, right? It kind of sucks getting stuck at Parliament and having to take a bus to another station and jump back on," said Curtis Christmas, a frequent transit rider.

Another transit rider, Chris Finn, added, "Hopefully it will do something anyways. Employ more people."

The transit roadshow, which started on Wednesday, will continue throughout the week at various locations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Thursday, the recruiting station will be set up at Billings Bridge Station, followed by Baseline and Tunney's Pasture stations on Friday. On Saturday, there will be a job fair at Greenboro Station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the job fair, OC Transpo will provide interview tips and guidance on how to fill out online applications. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly to staff members currently working in the positions being recruited for.

Olivia McGuinty, a member of the OC Transpo transit recruitment team, emphasized why a career in public transit is a good choice.

"A career in public transit can be really rewarding," she said. "And trying to get the word out that that's the case is something that we're really passionate about and trying to do."

For those interested in becoming a bus operator, the requirements include a regular driver's license, five years of driving experience, and three years of customer service.

“The starting salary for bus operators typically begins around $65,000 per year, with comprehensive pension and benefits programs available from day one for both employees and their families,” said McGuinty.

The roles OC Transpo is looking to fill include conventional bus operators, para bus operators, customer service representatives, licensed mechanics, and special constables.

Singh says this new career opportunity would be a significant change from the buses he used to drive in India.

"You don't get benefits or anything. It's hectic. Here, it's cool. It's different."