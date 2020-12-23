Four OC Transpo stations will soon be equipped with sheltered bicycle parking but it won't be free.

Starting Jan. 1, OC Transpo customers can sign up for "Bikesecure" parking at Fallowfield, Greenboro, Strandherd and St. Laurent stations.

The sheltered. secure bike parking costs $10 a month and is accessed via a key fob, which costs $6 to buy.

"Bikesecure is another way OC Transpo makes it easy for customers to connect to transit by bike," the City of Ottawa said in a public service announcement. The City says the new program was funded in part by cash from the federal Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Customers can call 613-842-3777 to register for the program.

OC Transpo fares are also set to rise 2.5 per cent on Jan. 1. The EquiPass, Community Pass, and Access Pass will not increase in price.

Ridership has remained low on the public transit system since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has drastically reduced fare revenues. At the Dec. 16 Transit Commission meeting, commissioners heard that ridership was at about 28 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in November.

OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi has been insistent that there is no plan to cut services or routes during the pandemic, despite the lower ridership.