OC Transpo must hit three milestones before O-Train service resumes on Monday

The return-to-service for the O-Train Monday morning is dependent on OC Transpo reaching three milestones, including analyzing the final report from the French manufacturer on the inspection and investigation into the problem wheel hub.

And when O-Train service does resume, there will be eight single-car trains running along the 13 km route for the foreseeable future to "control the kilometres" on the vehicles, OC Transpo's boss says.

Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar and officials from Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance provided an update on the return-to-service plan Thursday afternoon, 11 days after the O-Train shutdown after a problem was discovered on an axle-bearing on one LRT vehicle during a routine inspection.

Amilcar says to resume service safely on Monday, the three milestones required are:

Inspection of all LRT vehicles. Inspections of 44 vehicles were completed on July 23, with six vehicles undergoing additional investigations

Final safety note from Rideau Transit Group outlining the parameters of the new containment plan for the safe operations of Line 1. A draft version of the safety note was delivered this week.

Texelis report based on the disassembly and analysis of the out of tolerance hub. OC Transpo/RTG expect the report on Friday

"If all milestones are not met, we will not resume Line 1 service because safety is paramount," Amilcar said.

Amilcar adds that based on the findings of the report from the axle manufacturer on Friday, "We will able to confirm if there are any actionable requirements for safe operations and the timing to begin rail service."

OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group announced Wednesday that all leading and trailing wheel hub assemblies and axles will be replaced on O-Train vehicles every 60,000 km as part of a new inspection and replacement regime.

O-Train and Rideau Transit Group will be conducting trial running along the O-Train line on Saturday and Sunday to prepare for the expected return-to-service on Monday.

Amilcar says other preparations include:

Reviewing all stations to ensure they are clean and ready to open

Verifying the stations and tracks are ready for operation

Ensuring all the customer signage and announcement systems are working

Reviewing and preparing new wayfinding signage and communications materials to assist customers in navigating the stations and R1 stop locations

Preparing red-vested outreach: Transit Supervisors and Rail Operations staff will be at key stations along Line 1 to support customers

The O-Train was abruptly shut down on Monday, July 17 after an axle bearing issue was discovered on one train during a routine inspection. City officials said all 45 trains would need to be inspected as part of the root cause investigation into the issue before LRT service resumes.

Eight single-car trains for the foreseeable future

When O-Train service resumes, it will be running with eight, single-car LRT vehicles for the foreseeable future.

Amilcar says they will continue to run single-car trains to save kilometres ahead of the return to work and school in September.

"When Alstom will be able to give us more vehicles, we'll do a permutation with those eight trains to maintain," Amilcar said.

"We'll have to play with the trains to be able to control the kilometres because we don't want to give a service today and in one month stop everything because we have to inspect them or we have to change axles. For now, we guarantee eight trains and before we can increment that number we'll keep R1 service in place."

OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance had been operating 11 double-car trains along the O-Train line through the summer.

Amilcar also addressed criticism of the return-to-service plan with single-car trains.

"We should take a moment to recognize that our LRT system was designed to be adaptable and flexible," Amilcar said.

"We are using this design to be proactive and respond to changing conditions."

Sutcliffe "hopeful" LRT fixes will address root causes

In a statement on Twitter, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe thanked residents for their patience during the O-Train shutdown.

"I want to emphasize that I don't expect residents to have confidence in the system until service is restored, and the chronic and persistent issues we've experienced have been permanently addressed," Sutcliffe said on Thursday.

Sutcliffe says he's "hopeful and encouraged" the city and OC Transpo are "finally starting to get to the root causes" of the issues with the O-Train.

"We have been working hard to do things differently to proactively communicate with residents on the ongoing LRT work," Sutcliffe said.

"And we are focused on your safety and following the recommendations of the inquiry. We are also working collaboratively with RTG and the consortium. There’s a high level of communication with the public, and we are working toward not just temporary fixes but advancing the permanent solutions that will deliver the light rail service Ottawa residents expect and deserve."