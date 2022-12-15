OC Transpo offering free rides on New Year's Eve
You will be able to ride OC Transpo buses and the O-Train for free on New Year's Eve.
The city of Ottawa unveiled plans for winter service on Thursday, including no-charge transit on Dec. 31.
In partnership with MADD Ottawa and Safer Roads Ottawa, OC Transpo will offer no-charge service on buses, the O-Train and Para Transpo on New Year's Eve from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.
OC Transpo will be operating on a Saturday schedule, with additional service on busy routes on Dec. 31. The O-Train will run until 2 a.m., while Para Transpo runs will continue until 3 a.m.
Winter schedule
OC Transpo's winter service will begin on Christmas Day.
The city says changes this winter will include service adjustments on select routes and special service for the holidays.
Service adjustments include weekend trips on Route 62 modified to bring service closer to Iber Road, and school service on "various routes" adjusted to meet riders needs.
OC Transpo will be operating on a holiday schedule from Dec. 25 to Jan. 6.
New winter schedules and the holiday schedules are available on octranspo.com.
