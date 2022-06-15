OC Transpo offering free transit on Canada Day

OC Transpo is celebrating Canada's birthday with free transit on July 1, while enhancing service on bus routes and the Confederation Line during peak periods.

With Canadian Heritage moving Canada Day celebrations to LeBreton Flats from Parliament Hill this year, the city is preparing for large crowds to gather west of the downtown core.

Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar told the Transit Commission that Canada Day celebrations will have "many firsts".

"It is the first large in-person celebration in two years, the first at the new location and the first with our O-Train line service," Amilcar said.

"We have a solid plan and we are ready to serve our customers on Canada Day."

Amilcar says the "main pressure point" for service will be at LeBreton Flats following the fireworks.

There will be 15 trains running on the Confederation Line during peak periods on Canada Day.

As for buses, there will be additional buses deployed to provide more capacity and later evening service on many routes.

Transit riders heading eastbound after the fireworks will have additional buses available at Hurdman, St. Laurent and Blair Stations.

Transit riders heading westbound from LeBreton Flats will be directed to buses on Albert Street instead of the O-Train, with buses available to travel to Merivale Road, Nepean, Kanata and Stittsville.

"This will make homebound trips easier for customers heading west as the bus will be waiting on site to take them to their final destination," Amilcar said.

All the details will be available on octranspo.com.