OC Transpo Pride bus running through August

OC Transpo is running a special Pride-themed zero-emission bus this month.

The bus features a special rainbow wrap around it, with slogans such as "electrified for Pride" and "love moves us."

According to Amanda Thompson, OC Transpo's acting director of strategic communications and external relations, the bus launched late last month and will take part in the Capital Pride parade.

"Our Pride Bus made its debut in late July and will remain in service until the end of August. The zero-emission bus is ‘electrified for Pride’ and features a pride themed bus wrap that has been professionally designed. Customers can see the Pride Bus while it is in service, as well as at this year’s Capital Pride Parade on Sunday, Aug. 27," Thompson said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

OC Transpo spokesperson David Jones says this bus is different from previous years.

"What's special about the 2023 Pride bus is, typically we usually have a bus that's in the Pride Parade, however this year, we've branded specifically a bus for pride which has been in service from late July and will be running until the end of the summer."

She adds that bus stops on Bank Street from Queen Street down to Catherine Street will be permanently rebranded with OC Transpo's "Pride O".

"This year, the OC Pride Committee is celebrating 14 years of organizing internal Pride events and participating in the Capital Pride parade. Together our strengths and diversity are what helps us to keep Ottawa moving and we look forward to participating in this year’s Pride celebrations," Thompson said.

The wrap cost $12,000, paid through the marketing budget.

The bus is one of four in the city's electric bus fleet, which will be expanded significantly over the next few years. It's typically in service for about eight to 10 hours per day and takes four hours to charge.

Capital Pride executive director Toby Whitfield says the new bus is great to see.

"This year our theme, get proud, is really a call to action for local businesses, partners, community organizations, to step up and, and say loudly that they support the 2SLGBTQ+ community. So I think initiatives like OC Transpo’s pride bus is really a great example of organizations really getting involved in pride this year," he said. "I think it's great to see these kinds of initiatives because we want to create opportunities for businesses and organizations employees workplaces to come together, and the parade is certainly a great opportunity for that."

The annual Capital Pride Festival begins Friday.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dave Charbonneau.