OC Transpo prints new signs after R1 bus signs cause confusion on Queen Street

OC Transpo says it is simplifying signs to direct riders to R1 bus service in downtown Ottawa and "more improvements" will be made on Monday after some passengers complained the signs were too confusing.

R1 replacement bus service continues to run between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations while the O-Train is out of service for LRT vehicle inspections and the root cause investigation into an axle bearing issue on one train. There is no word on when light-rail transit service will resume, with an update promised on Monday.

In a bid to speed up bus service in downtown Ottawa, OC Transpo redirected R1 replacement service from Queen Street to Albert and Slater Streets, serving riders who use Parliament and Lyon stations.

However, new signs set up at R1 bus stops on Queen Street to direct passengers to Albert and Slater streets confused riders.

The signs included symbols for east and westbound R1 transit riders. Next to R1 east was a crossed out A and an arrow to a box saying Slater/O'Connor Stop #3007. Next to R1 west was a crossed out B with an arrow to a box saying Albert/Bank Stop #3002.

There was also a map with the locations of the stops.

"This is a sign at Bank and Albert, where yesterday a new R1 bus stop magically appeared after moving from Queen with no warning. I truly have no idea what this sign is telling us," Globe and Mail reporter Shannon Proudfoot said on Twitter.

Look at this sign. What are people supposed to do? Wow #lrt https://t.co/mXZQaEWQmc

Joel Klebanoff replied to Proudfoot, "I think it's perfectly clear what that sign is saying. It's saying that an Uber."

CTV News Ottawa Chief News Anchor Graham Richardson pointed out the signs "say big things about public transit in this city right now."

"A bus stop has moved. 10 bucks for anyone who can actual decipher what transit riders are supposed to do and where they’re supposed to go," Richardson said on Twitter.

In a statement on Twitter on Saturday, OC Transpo thanked social media for the feedback regarding the confusing R1 bus signs for service on Albert and Slater streets.

"You'll see new signs today, and more improvements will come on Monday," OC Transpo said.

"Our outreach team is at various R1 locations to answer any questions during your trip."

Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar says a dedicated team is meeting regularly, including on weekends, to "action customer feedback as quickly as possible."

"We have developed a plan to address the signage, which includes simplifying the information being provided to customers," Amilcar said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"The printing and installing of new signs may take some time to complete; the aim is for this to be completed today. Further improvements to signs will be made on Monday."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy

