OC Transpo replacement buses now only running during peak periods

With Ottawa’s light rail system back up and running, OC Transpo is scaling back replacement bus service along the Confederation Line.

Starting Monday, the R1 bus service will only run during morning and afternoon peak periods.

The buses had been running all day since Friday, when partial LRT service resumed after a 54-day shutdown due to two derailments.

Only seven LRT trains are running instead of the 15 at full service, meaning they are leaving every eight minutes.

That eight-minute gap is leading some passengers to choose to take the more frequent R1 buses despite the trains being available.

OC Transpo plans to gradually add more trains and the city says full service should resume by mid-December.

O-Train Line 1: Reminder! Trains are back in service. R1 bus service will continue to run today during AM and PM peak periods only.