OC Transpo rolls out new summer schedule

OC Transpo rolls out its new summer schedule today, which includes service adjustments to accommodate the closures of two sections of the Transitway in Ottawa's west end.

As of 3 a.m., the Transitway is closed between Tunney's Pasture and Dominion stations and between Iris Station and Baseline Station. The closures will accommodate construction on Stage 2 of the O-Train extension in the west end from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive and Algonquin College.

The OC Transpo summer schedule includes service adjustments and seasonal changes to reflect summer ridership, with fewer passengers expected on some routes.

Here is a look at all the schedule changes. For full route details, visit octranspo.com.

SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS

Route 27 – Three additional round trips will be added in the midday, and the route will be adjusted to travel via Wanaki, Mikinak, and Codd’s roads

Route 40 – Service during off-peak hours will operate along Johnston Road instead of Tapiola Crescent. Weekday peak-period service will continue to operate on Tapiola Crescent

Route 93 – Service will travel along Bradwell Way between Findlay Creek Drive and Kelly Farm Drive and will no longer use the White Alder Avenue loop.

SEASONAL ADJUSTMENTS

Routes 25, 82 and 87 will see trip frequency adjustments during certain time periods

Summer weekend service returns with trips to recreation destinations:

Route 25 to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum

Route 139 to Petrie Island

Route 185 to the Central Experimental Farm and Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

Transitway closure between Tunney's Pasture and Dominion stations

The Transitway closure between Tunney's Pasture and Dominion Stations will result in the following route changes:

Buses will travel along Scott Street instead of on the Transitway.

At Westboro Station customers will use temporary bus platforms on Scott Street. The station roadway and building will be closed.

Routes 62 and 75 will provide service to a pair of stops on Scott Street at Island Park Drive. No other detoured bus routes will serve these stops.

At Dominion Station, customers will use new temporary bus platforms on the realigned temporary Transitway

Transitway closure between Iris Station and Baseline Station

The Transitway is permanently closed between Iris Station and Baseline Station. Buses will be detoured via Woodroffe Avenue and Iris Street.

At Iris Station, there will be temporary adjustments to the location of bus stops, but all bus routes will continue to serve the station.

There will be no changes at Baseline Station, according to OC Transpo.

The city says signage will help direct customers to the interim access points and bus stops at Dominion, Westboro, Tunney’s Pasture and Iris stations.