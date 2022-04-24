OC Transpo rolls out spring schedule

OC Transpo has rolled out its new spring schedule, with service improvements to new areas of Stittsville and Riverside South and schedule changes to reflect seasonal demand.

Starting Sunday, OC Transpo is running on the new spring schedule.

The transit service says there will be schedule adjustments on many routes to match seasonal ridership and “improve reliability.”

Some school trips will be adjusted to better align with current travel needs for students and school staff, including routes serving universities and colleges.

For more information on route schedules, visit octranspo.com.

There are also changes to routes in Stittsville, Riversouth South and along River Road.

STITTSVILLE

OC Transpo says starting Sunday, Route 167 will be renumbered to Route 67 and adjusted to “provide improved service from new areas” in Stittsville.

Route 67 will provide peak period service to and from Tunney’s Pasture Station.

During the off-peak period, the route will operate between Stittsville and Terry Fox Station.

OC Transpo says Route 252 will be shortened slightly in Stittsville, with Route 67 providing Abbottsville Crossing and Blackstone residents with a connection to O-Train Line 1 at Tunney’s Pasture Station.

RIVERSIDE SOUTH AND RIVER ROAD

OC Transpo says Routes 198 and 299 will be adjusted to serve customers in the new area south of Earl Armstrong and along River Road.

Route 198 will have two new trips northbound in the morning and two new trips southbound in the afternoon, starting and ending on Borbridge Avenue.

The bus route for Route 299 will be adjusted to travel along Borbridge and Brian Good avenues.

CONSTRUCTION CHANGES

Routes 10 and 16

The transit service says riders should expect increased travel times on the two routes due to construction on Albert Street, Queen Street, Slater Street and Bronson Avenue.

Routes 15, 20, 615 and 616

The routes will be detoured due to ongoing construction on Montreal Road this spring and summer