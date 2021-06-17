OC Transpo's summer schedule cancels 10 peak period routes and adjusts bus frequency on others

OC Transpo rolls out its summer schedule on Sunday, which includes parking 10 peak-period routes and adjusting other routes due to low ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Transit Commission was told Wednesday that ridership was 20 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in May. Ridership has been between 17 and 21 per cent of normal levels each month so far in 2021.

As part of the summer schedule, OC Transpo is adjusting the frequency on most routes.

"Service will accommodate current customers and leave room for ridership to grow," said OC Transpo in a statement. "Frequency of service will be increased as transit ridership recovers."

Ten peak period routes will be suspended due to low ridership. The transit service says in all cases, alternative routes are available.

Route 17 from Wateridge – Customers can use Routes 7 and 27.

Route 179 – Customers can use new Route 110, which permanently replaces Route 179.

Route 224 from Beacon Hill – Customers can use Route 24 to connect to Blair Station.

Route 225 from Orléans and Chapel Hill South – Customers can use Route 34 and adjusted Route 32, with a new early morning and a late afternoon trip to connect to Blair Station.

Route 233 from Orléans – Customers can use Route 33 to connect to Blair Station.

Route 235 from Orléans – Customers can use Route 35 to connect to Blair Station. Northbound service in the morning and southbound service in the afternoon will be added on Route 35.

Route 251 from Bells Corners – Customers can use Route 57 to connect to Tunney’s Pasture Station.

Route 266 from Kanata – Customers can use Routes 63 and 64 to connect to Tunney’s Pasture Station.

Route 275 from Barrhaven – Customers can use Route 75 to connect to Tunney’s Pasture Station.

Route 284 from Manordale – Customers can use adjusted Route 82 to connect to Tunney’s Pasture Station. All trips on Route 82 will operate via Newhaven Street and Majestic Drive.

The Transit Commission approved a plan this spring to scale back some service, shorten some routes and cut 70 positions to address low ridership and revenue. The changes will save about $5.5 million in 2021.

OC Transpo is also adjusting the following routes where parallel service exists.

Route 15 – Midday service on weekdays between Parliament Station and the Museum of History in Gatineau will be removed. Customers can use STO Route 67 to travel between Lyon Station and the Canadian Museum of History.

Route 37 – All trips will start and end at Place d’Orléans Station. Customers can connect to Route 39 and other routes to continue to or from Blair Station.

Route 40 – All trips that currently extend via the Transitway will start and end at Greenboro Station. Customers can connect to Routes 97, 98 and other routes to continue to or from Hurdman Station.

Route 55 – Service will start and end at Westgate Shopping Centre seven days a week. Customers can connect to Route 85 to continue to or from Bayshore Station.

Route 58 – All trips will start and end at Lincoln Fields Station. Customers can connect to Routes 57, 61, 62, 63, 64, 74, 75 and other routes to continue to or from Tunney’s Pasture Station.

Route 74 – All trips will start and end at Nepean Woods Station. Customers can connect to Route 99 to continue to or from Riverview Station. On Route 99, early morning and late evening trips have been added between Riverview and Barrhaven Centre.

Route 83 – All trips will start or end at Baseline Station. Customers can connect to Routes 74, 75 and other routes to continue to or from Tunney’s Pasture Station.

Route 84 – All trips will start or end at Baseline Station. Customers can connect to Routes 74, 75 and other routes to continue to or from Tunney’s Pasture Station.

For a complete list of details on the OC Transpo adjustments and routes, visit octranspo.com.