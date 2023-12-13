OC Transpo's winter bus schedule starts Christmas Eve

OC Transpo says its winter bus schedule will begin Dec. 24.

It comes with some route changes and schedule adjustments, as well as the launch of the annual winter storm schedule.

Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcar said in a memo that the seasonal change aims to bring service adjustments and improvements for riders.

These changes are part of OC Transpo's regular seasonal adjustments and not linked to the route review that is proposing sweeping changes to service next year.

There will be weekday schedule adjustments on Routes 5, 12, 15, 50, 51, 56, 62, 82, and 110. Weekend schedules will be adjusted on Routes 2, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 30, 34, 35, 38, 39, 40, 42, 44, 45, 51, 55, 57, 61, 62, 63, 74, 75, 80, 81, 82, 85, 87, 97, 131, 138 and 170.

The memo says the same number of trips will still provide the same capacity as today.

Routes 261 and 263 will be changed to operate via Palladium Drive to Highway 417 to improve service to the community surrounding Derreen Avenue, Amilcar says. This change will remove stops from the Canadian Tire Centre bus loop and on Huntmar Drive between Palladium and Cyclone Taylor Boulevard. Service to the CTC will be maintained via Routes 62 and 162.

Select school trips on 600-series school routes may be shifted by up to 15 minutes earlier in the morning or up to 15 minutes later in the afternoon, OC Transpo says. Local school boards are expected to communicate with families about these changes.

OC Transpo is anticipating some minor improvements to reliability because some construction projects are suspended over the winter; however, Transitway service between Westboro Station and Lincoln Fields Station will continue to be detoured nightly from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. because of ongoing Stage 2 LRT construction.

Severe Storm Schedule

OC Transpo implements a severe storm schedule for buses on weekdays when 31 cm or more of snow is expected or in case of other severe weather conditions, including a mixture of wet, heavy snow, ice, and freezing rain.

When in effect, bus service will be reduced for safety and reliability reasons. Many articulated buses, which have trouble in heavy snow, will be replaced with 40-foot and double-decker buses. Para Transpo levels will not be reduced, but customers should still plan ahead and expect delays. The O-Train will run as scheduled, barring any weather-related complications.

There are no schedule adjustments if severe winter storms come on weekends, but OC Transpo will still pull articulated buses in favour of 40-foot and double-decker buses.

Holiday schedule

Here are the schedule adjustments over Christmas and New Year's and other holidays falling before the spring schedule adjustment:

Christmas Eve – Sunday, Dec. 24: There will be no changes to bus and O-Train Service, which will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Christmas Day – Monday, Dec. 25: Bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule. O-Train Line 1 will operate on a Sunday schedule from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Line 2 bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule from 7:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Shopper Route 301 will not operate.

Boxing Day – Tuesday, Dec. 26: Bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule, with additional resources available to supplement busy routes as required. O-Train Line 1 will operate on a Saturday schedule from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Line 2 bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule from 6:30 a.m. to midnight.

Christmas Week – Wednesday, Dec. 27 to Friday, Dec. 29: Bus service will operate on a reduced weekday schedule. O-Train Line 1 will operate on a reduced weekday schedule from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. (2 a.m. on Friday), with peak period frequency reduced to every five minutes. Line 2 bus service will operate on a reduced weekday schedule from 5:45 a.m. to midnight. School service including 600-series routes will not operate as schools will be closed on these days.

New Year’s Eve – Sunday, Dec. 31: Bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule, with additional resources available in the evening to supplement busy routes as required. O-Train Line 1 will operate on an extended Sunday schedule from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Line 2 bus service will operate on an extended Sunday schedule from 7:15 a.m. to 1 a.m. Para Transpo will operate until 3 a.m. Free transit service will be provided after 6 p.m. on buses, O-Train Line 1 and Para Transpo courtesy of Safer Roads Ottawa and MADD.

New Year’s Day – Monday, Jan. 1: Bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule. O-Train Line 1 will operate on a Sunday schedule from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Line 2 bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule from 7:15 a.m. to 11 p.m.

New Year’s Week – Tuesday, Jan. 2 to Friday, Jan. 5: Bus service will operate on a reduced weekday schedule. O-Train Line 1 will operate on a reduced weekday schedule from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. (2 a.m. on Friday), with peak period frequency reduced to every five minutes. Line 2 bus service will operate on a reduced weekday schedule from 5:45 a.m. to midnight. School service including 600-series routes will not operate as schools will be closed on these days.

Family Day – Monday, Feb. 19: Bus service will operate on a normal weekday schedule. O-Train Line 1 will operate on a normal weekday schedule from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Line 2 bus service will operate on a normal weekday schedule from 5:45 a.m. to midnight. Service on the 600-series routes will be suspended, however school trips on regular routes will operate.

March Break – Monday, March 11 to Friday, March 15: Bus service will operate on a reduced weekday schedule. O-Train Line 1 will operate on a reduced weekday schedule from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. (2 a.m. on Friday), with peak period frequency reduced to every five minutes. Line 2 bus service will operate on a reduced weekday schedule from 5:45 a.m. to midnight. School service including 600-series routes will not operate as schools will be closed on these days.

Good Friday – Friday, March 29: Bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule. O-Train Line 1 will operate on a Sunday schedule from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Line 2 bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule from 7:15 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Easter Monday – Monday, April 1: Bus service will operate on a reduced weekday schedule. O-Train Line 1 will operate on a reduced weekday schedule from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m., with peak period frequency reduced to every five minutes. Line 2 bus service will operate on a reduced weekday schedule from 5:45 a.m. to midnight. As schools will be closed, school service including the 600-series routes will not operate.