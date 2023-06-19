OC Transpo to begin credit card fare payment testing across system
OC Transpo says it is ready to start testing on a system-wide update that would allow transit users to pay for fares with a credit card or mobile wallet.
In a memo to city council, transportation services general manager Renée Amilcar said smartcard fare readers have been installed on all LRT fare gates and all conventional buses. Testing is underway at LRT stations and testing on buses will begin in July.
"This testing will continue until O-Payment is ready to officially launch across the entire transit system, which is expected to occur in the coming months," Amilcar wrote.
Mobile wallet and credit card payments have been available on Para Transpo since April. There are also select fare gates at LRT stations that have taken credit card and mobile wallet payments since 2021.
Amilcar said customers might notice Visa and MasterCard logos on fare reader screens, but she is asking all riders to pay using conventional methods, such as Presto cards, fare tickets or cash, for the time being.
A firm date for the full rollout of this system across OC Transpo's fleet has yet to be announced.
