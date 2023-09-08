OC Transpo to run 'limited number of double-car trains' on O-Train during peak periods

OC Transpo is increasing the number of trains running on the Confederation Line to respond to ridership demands following Labour Day, including operating some double-car trains during the day to boost capacity.

There has been an increase in ridership on the O-Train line due to back-to-school and work since the summer break, and some riders have complained about full trains and platforms this week.

Starting Monday, the number of single-car trains will increase from 13 to 17, with some of the trains operating in a two-car configuration throughout the day "to provide customers with frequent service," according to Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar.

"OC Transpo anticipates that this service frequency will provide sufficient capacity for customers," Amilcar said in a memo to council. "The operations team will continue to closely monitor and adjust service as needed."

OC Transpo says trains will operate approximately every four minutes during the weekday morning and afternoon rush hours.

The Transit Service launched single-car service in August as service resumed following the 28-day maintenance shutdown, with Amilcar saying there was enough capacity to meet demand. New maintenance requirements for OC Transpo state all front and wheel axles on LRT vehicles must be replaced every 60,000 km.

The current O-Train service sees 11 single-car trains providing service every five minutes during morning peak periods and 13 single-car trains providing service every four minutes during the afternoon peak hours. Nine single-car trains will provide every six minutes during off-peak hours.

OC Transpo is also shutting down the western Shuttle Express between Tunney's Pasture Station and downtown Ottawa, due to low ridership.

Amilcar told council that ridership between Tunney's Pasture Station and downtown is "significantly lower," with approximately 5 to 10 customers per trip.

The eastern Shuttle Express continues to operate between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa during the weekday morning and afternoon peak periods.

"Ridership on the shuttle service between Blair Station and downtown has remained steady with about 50 customers per trip," Amilcar said.