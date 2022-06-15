OC Transpo welcomes 26 new drivers to help address cancelled trips

OC Transpo believes 26 new drivers hitting the roads on Wednesday will provide "some relief" for customers frustrated with a higher number of bus trip cancellations this spring.

The transit commission was told only 94.4 of scheduled trips were completed in May as the service continues to deal with a driver shortage.

Attrition rates and new mandatory 30-minute breaks for operators have resulted in a shortage of available operators through May and June.

"Good news is we have a class of, I believe, 26 people have graduated today and they'll be put into service immediately this afternoon," Director of Transit Operations Troy Charter told the commission.

"That should provide some relief and it's just one of the steps in the right direction to getting those numbers back up to where we expect them, where our customers want to see them."

OC Transpo admits morning commuters are seeing more bus cancellations than afternoon peak periods. OC Transpo runs 8,000 trips a day, including approximately 2,000 trips during the morning peak period.

The transit service has set a goal to hire up to 300 new operators by the end of the year to meet current needs and prepare for future requirements. Eighty of the new hires will accommodate new Canada Labour Code requirements that receive a 30 minute break for every five hours of service.

The president of the union representing OC Transpo drivers says the new hires are a "step in the right direction", but it will not make a difference to address cancellations.

"That's a very small number of operators when you're thinking about the statement that they made they need 300, or 280. So 26 and we've had retirements, we've had resignations, move on to other positions so I mean the 26 isn't even going to make a dent in it," Amalgamated Transit Union president Clint Crabtree told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

Crabtree says 20 to 26 new operators graduate every six weeks.

"We need more operators and we need them to make sure the schedule is going to be met for the passengers," Crabtree said, adding OC Transpo should add positions to training classes.

In May, OC Transpo said it was taking a number of steps to improve bus service, including:

End temporary assignments

Negotiate delayed retirements

Minimize leave time

Efficiencies in work booking process

Strategic bus and bus operator placement

Increased operational oversight

Adjustments to support priority routes

NO PAIN AT THE PUMPS

OC Transpo is not feeling pain at the pumps, as motorists face record high fuel prices.

The transit commission was told the transit service pays $1.08 a litre for diesel, compared to market prices of over $2 a litre.

"We have a hedging policy at the city of Ottawa where we lock in the price of gas and diesel which really protects us from those price fluctuations throughout the year," Treasurer Wendy Stephanson said Wednesday. "So we should be on budget with respect to it."

Stephanson says the city has a rolling contract for fuel prices for eight months, followed by a six-month contract.