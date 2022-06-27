Occasional lottery player wins big
Occasional lottery player Mir Alam Adam Ali hit the jackpot when he won a $1 million Maxmillions prize on May 31.
The Aurora resident said he usually only purchases tickets when there is a big jackpot.
"This is my first big win," Mir Alam said when he picked up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Mir Alam said he was having lunch when he decided to check his tickets using the OLG app.
"I was shocked when I discovered this win. I didn't believe it! I had to take a closer look," he said. "I immediately called my wife to share the big news and she thought I was joking!"
"I feel so blessed. This money will go a long way for my family," he said.
Mir Alam said he will save money for his children's education and may celebrate with a nice dinner.
LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $7 billion since 2009, including 91 jackpot wins and 769 Maxmillions prizes. LOTTO MAX draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Dollar & More on 14th Avenue in Markham.
