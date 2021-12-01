Occupant 'ejected' in late-night fatal crash in South Surrey, police believe

RCMP are investigating a late-night fatal crash in the South Surrey area that shut down part of a local roadway.

According to a press release on Wednesday, officers responded to the two-vehicle collision near 16 Avenue and 184 Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They said one of the occupants may have been ejected.

BC Ambulance Service and the Surrey Fire Department also attended the crash providing medical treatment to one of the drivers, who succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said a second victim was also treated at the scene, but was later taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team along with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are now investigating the crash.

16th Avenue between 176 and 184 Streets was shut down for several hours while officers were on scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.