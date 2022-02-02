Occupants begin moving into micro-homes in Fredericton's north end built for people experiencing homelessness

It was an exciting day for 12 Neighbours Community Inc. on Wednesday – a not-for-profit organization that has been busy building 96 micro-homes in Fredericton's north side to support people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.

The organization put the finishing touches on three of their tiny homes on Wednesday, all of which were built in a warehouse. Two of the micro-homes are already occupied, and a fourth one was delivered to the community on Wednesday.

"We could fill all the homes if we had them all ready right away,” said Marcel LeBrun, founder of 12 Neighbours Community Inc.

"Friday night just before the big snowstorm, we had our first couple move into tiny home one and now we have two of them occupied. This third one behind me is going to probably be moved into tomorrow," said LeBrun.

The community will consist of a series of fully independent and detached micro-homes on their own small private yard.

The development is coming at a time when Fredericton has more than 160 people experiencing homelessness.

"Their dreams or their hopes of having a permanent place to live become a little bit closer, a little more real. So, that helps us in terms of actually being able to have an exit plan for a bunch of people, so every option that we have is a chance for us to put somebody into the house that they need,” said Warren Maddox, executive director of Fredericton Homeless Shelters.

The community will be built in phases, with plans to build a community social enterprise centre in the spring.

"The key to this community is housing, but also giving people community and opportunity,” LeBrun said. “And to do that we're going to create these training businesses that that will create opportunities for people.”

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete by March 2023 and will entail 36 micro-homes arranged in blocks of 12.