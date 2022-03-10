Occupants safe, but puppy missing after Saskatoon house fire

The four occupants of a Saskatoon home escaped a house fire — but their four-month-old Shepherd puppy is missing.

At 4:34 a.m. Thursday, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received a call reporting a fire in a home on the 400 block of Avenue I North.

All four occupants safely evacuated from the home and were sheltering in a vehicle, according to a news release.

Upon arriving, fire crews observed smoke and flame coming from the 1.5 storey home. Crews advanced a hose line to apply water to the fire while another crew shut off the natural gas. At 5:04 a.m. heavy flame continued from the windows of the second floor. Occupants in adjacent homes were notified and evacuated. Firefighters continued to extinguish the fire, resulting in heavy smoke, the release said.

Firefighters extinguished all visible flames by 5:45 a.m., but as crews were checking for hotspots they discovered a hidden fire at the back of the home. It was brought under control at 6:32 a.m.

After searching the home, fire crews were unable to find the occupants’ four-month-old Shepherd puppy. The dog’s whereabouts remain unknown.

The fire started in a basement bedroom due to careless disposal of smoking material, the department says.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.