'Occurrence' at Red River Ex leaves one in hospital in critical condition: Winnipeg police
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Winnipeg police are investigating after one person was hospitalized due to an incident at the Red River Exhibition.
Winnipeg police confirmed officers are currently investigating what they described as an 'occurrence' at the Red River Exhibition. Police said one person was injured and has been taken to hospital in critical condition. Police, however, did not have further details.
CTV News has reached out to Red River Exhibition organizers for more information.
This is a developing story. More to come.
