OCDSB discusses back-to-school plans and the Redblacks play at TD Place for the first time in 667 days: Five stories to watch this week

Ottawa's public school board discusses back to school plans, the debate continues on mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in the workplace and the Redblacks play at TD Place for the first time in 667 days.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

COVID-19 VACCINATION POLICIES FOR FALL

With COVID-19 cases rising in Ottawa and across Ontario, residents will be waiting to see if more businesses and organizations implement mandatory vaccination policies for employees and guests.

Ontario reported 722 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest one-day increase in cases since June 5. There were 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

Ottawa Community Housing, CHEO and Canada's big banks announced mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for all staff last week. The Ottawa Hospital, Montfort Hospital and Queensway Carleton Hospital have said they will follow provincial directives, and any staff member not vaccinated will have to undergo regular testing.

Mayor Jim Watson has asked city staff to develop a COVID-19 vaccination policy for all city of Ottawa staff, but there is no word on when that will be released.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment announced anyone attending Maple Leafs, Raptors, Argos and Toronto FC games will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative test result when attending the venues as of September.

BACK TO SCHOOL PLANNING

Two weeks before students return to the classroom, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board will host a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the upcoming school year.

The board will receive an update from Ottawa's associate medical officer of health Dr. Brent Moloughney on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa and COVID-19 safety for the fall.

A report for the board meeting says work will continue through the fall to upgrade ventilation and filtration systems in schools. Staff have installed 1,250 HEPA units in classrooms, isolation rooms and all junior and senior kindergarten rooms.

Trustee Lyra Evans will introduce a motion calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all faculty, staff and volunteers this school year.

The Ontario government announced this week that the Ministry of Education will introduce a vaccination disclosure policy for all publicly funded school board employees.

Staff who are not fully vaccinated will face rapid antigen testing requirements.

THE FUTURE OF HERON GATE

Ottawa's planning committee will meet Thursday to discuss the future of Heron Gate.

City staff and Hazelview Investments reached a "social contract" for the next 25 years. As part of the development, Hazelview Investments would reserve 20 per cent of the units for affordable housing for periods of 10 and 20 years.

Staff say the applicant further committed to ensuring that no future demolition of occupied units will take place unless affected tenants are given the option to relocate to newly constructed equivalent units.

Alta Vista councillor Jean Cloutier admits the deal is not perfect, but there are benefits for the community.

"You got security, diversity, affordability, investment in Saddlepark right away."

Eighty townhouses were demolished in the area in 2016, followed by 150 townhouses in 2018.

CAPITAL PRIDE

Capital Pride launches its 2021 festival on Monday, kicking off a week of in-person and virtual events.

Mayor Jim Watson will raise the Pride Flag at Ottawa City Hall at 12 p.m. Monday.

Other events include the Four Fires Vigil on Tuesday at the Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street, and an Evening with Dominique Jackson on Thursday.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, Capital Pride hosts its TD Spectacular at the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park. Capacity will be limited to respect COVID-19 guidelines, and all attendees will be required to complete a COVID screening questionnaire upon arrival.

Capital Pride creates opportunities to celebrate, advocate, educate and connect people, respecting the full diversity of the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Canada’s national capital region.

REDBLACKS RETURN HOME

The Ottawa Redblacks will take the field at TD Place on Saturday for the first home game in 667 days.

The Redblacks host the B.C. Lions Saturday night at 7 p.m.

COVID-19 protocols at TD Place for all Redblacks games include mandatory masks inside the perimeter of the stadium, all guests required to accept the Fan Health Promise and no cash accepted at concessions. All guests will be assigned a mandatory gate for entry.

It's the first Redblacks game at TD Place since Nov. 1, 2019.

EVENTS HAPPENING THIS WEEK

Capital Pride runs from Aug. 23 to 29.

The 2021 Canoe Kayak Canada Sprint National Championship runs Aug. 23 to 29 at Mooney's Bay

Tuesday

Gatineau City Council meets in-person

Ottawa Carleton District School Board meeting – 7 p.m.

Thursday

Ottawa Planning Committee meets – 9:30 a.m.

Saturday

Ottawa Redblacks host the B.C. Lions at TD Place. Game time is 7 p.m.