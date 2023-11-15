OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee Lyra Evans narrowly failed to hold on to her position as chair after a decision that came down to a card draw.

The OCDSB confirmed to CTV News Ottawa that Evans lost her re-election bid to trustee Lynn Scott yesterday following two split votes.

After the tie votes, trustees decided the chair position on a game of high-card draw, where the highest card drawn from a deck would become chair.

The decision to draw cards after a tie-vote is part of the OCDSB By-laws and Standing Rules 8.3 (f)

"Where during an election a tie vote occurs, a second ballot shall be held between or amongst the members involved in the tie, to break the tie," the By-law says.

"If a vote results OCDSB By-laws and Standing Rules 10 again in a tie, the members involved shall draw cards to determine the results, using Bridge Convention to determine ranking of cards."

Evans had been appointed as chair of the OSDSB last year for a one-year term. The school board can decide to re-appoint the chair or elect a new chair if someone stands forward.

Evans remains on the board as a trustee.

“I would like to thank trustee Lyra Evans for her leadership in the past year. Looking ahead, our board must work closely together to seek improvements for student learning and well-being, ensure accountability and strengthen public confidence in the OCDSB," trustee Scott said following the meeting.

"With our new strategic plan in place, we need to deliver on our promise to put learning at the forefront, support student and staff wellness, and acknowledge our collective social responsibilities to society.”

Trustee Cathryne Milburn was elected vice-chair of the Board of Trustees. Milburn is the trustee for Zone 12, Orléans West-Innes, Beacon Hill-Cyrville.

“It is an honour to serve as vice-chair of the Board of Trustees. I would like to express my appreciation to trustees Justine Bell and Lynn Scott who served so capably as vice-chair over the past year. Across our district, we know too many learning gaps remain," she said.

"We must be steadfast in our commitment to help students overcome barriers that prevent them from reaching their potential. Every decision we make needs to consider equity, inclusion, and accessibility as core to our mandate as a leading public education institution while being transparent during all our proceedings."

There is no clarification at this time what cards were drawn.

Lyra Evans told CTV News Ottawa she was not available for an interview.

Evans, who represents Zone 6 for Rideau-Rockliffe is thought to be the first openly transgender school trustee elected in Ontario, and perhaps in Canada. She was first elected in 2018.

Lynn Scott has served Zone 1 West Carleton – March/Stittsville/ Rideau-Gouldbourn since 1994.