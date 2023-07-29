Ocean Wise Sea Dome in Sudbury this weekend

There is a unique immersive learning opportunity at Science North in Sudbury this weekend.

The Ocean Wise Sea Dome is a planetarium-style six-metre dome that projects cinematic footage of the ocean and its creatures, ‘transporting’ youth under the sea.

Ocean Wise officials said the experience is designed to highlight connections between ocean health, climate change, and daily life – and get visitors excited about ocean conservation.

"The ocean actually provides oxygen for two out of every three breaths that we take so it's really important that we try and protect it," said ocean educator Amanda MacCarthy.

“Our ocean is facing some crucial issues right now with ice melting in the Arctic as well as carbon dioxide dissolving into the ocean lowing the pH and also effecting the biota."

Ocean Wise educators will be in Sault Ste. Marie next week to help young people at summer camps learn more about the sea and the importance of protecting it.

