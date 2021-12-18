Oceanside RCMP warn of scammers 'spoofing' its police phone number

Police on Vancouver Island are warning residents of a recent scam that an Mid-Island resident fell prey to.

Oceanside RCMP say the victim was called by a fraudster earlier this week. The scammer told the victim that their Social Insurance Number had been compromised and that it was being used to launder money through real estate sales.

The victim was then told to transfer money to a Canadian Revenue Agency agent by depositing thousands of dollars into a Bitcoin ATM.

"The resident felt this was a scam and told the caller they were going to phone their local police to determine whether this was a fraudulent call," said Oceanside RCMP in a release Friday.

Shortly after the call ended, police say the victim received another call, with the caller ID displaying the Oceanside RCMP phone number.

"The caller identified themselves as a police officer and told the resident the earlier call they received about their Social Insurance Number being compromised was legitimate and instructed them to make the deposit to the Bitcoin ATM," Mounties said.

"Unfortunately, the resident fell victim to this fraud and made the Bitcoin deposit."

RCMP stress that police and government agencies will never ask for financial information, or direct you to make bank withdrawals or deposits.

Police also warn that scammers have been "spoofing" phone numbers to make it seem like the calls are coming from legitimate sources.

Mounties say that if you ever doubt the legitimacy of a call, you should contact the particular agency or business directly and ask for details.

"If you receive a telephone call from anyone identifying themselves from a government agency such as the Canada Revenue Agency or RCMP requesting money or any personal or financial details, hang up the phone, it’s a fraud," said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP on Friday.

"The CRA or RCMP will never ask for money over the phone," he said.

Further details about scams and fraud can be found on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website or by calling the centre at 1-888-495-8501.