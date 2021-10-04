Oct. 4: Where proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required in Sask.

Under a public health order that came into effect on Oct. 1, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours old is required at some businesses and venues.

The most up-to-date information on the province's public health orders can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan's website.

WHERE IS PROOF REQUIRED?

Here is a list of where proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test result is required based on the most current version of the public health order (as of Oct. 4).

Restaurants, including restaurants in hotels. Fast food establishments are exempt from the rule.

Nightclubs, bars, taverns, party buses, and other establishments and transportation covered under Saskatatchewan's alcohol and gaming legislation

Conference centres, meeting rooms and banquet facilities, except being used for a court or

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments;

Theatres

Cinemas

Concert venues

Live-music venues

Facilities hosting ticketed sporting events where GST is charged on the ticket

Fitness centres and gyms

Stand-alone liquor and cannabis sales locations

Under the public health order, people entering a location to use a washroom, place or pick up an order or who need to enter the location for health and safety reasons are exempt from the requirement.

EXEMPT LOCATIONS

Based on the most current version of the public health order (as of Oct. 4), proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result is not required in the following settings: