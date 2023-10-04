October heatwave continues for another day

The October heatwave continued on Wednesday, with a second consecutive day with record-breaking warm temperatures.

The temperature hit 28.5 C at 1 p.m., the hottest temperature recorded on Oct. 4 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 27.7 C, set in 2005.

"The dog days of summer are beginning to bark now," David Phillips, Environment Canada senior climatologist, said Wednesday.

At 4 p.m., the temperature was 29.6 C in Ottawa.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 30 C, with the humidex making it feel like 35 degrees.

Ottawa had already broken a 132-year-old temperature record this week. The high on Tuesday was 30.9 C.

Phillips says Ottawa had never seen a temperature above 30 C after Sept. 22, until this week.

"Wow, what weather. These are like the dog days of summer; we know it is not the dog days of summer but the dogs are barking," Phillips told CTV Morning Live.

"We've never seen in Ottawa a temperature in October, in 141 years, and never a temperature above 30 and yesterday we had one, it just shattered the previous record."

It will still be muggy on Thursday with a sunny high of 26 C, feeling like 29 degrees with the humidex. Showers could move into the region on Friday with a high of 21 C.

It will feel more like fall this weekend. There's a 60 per cent chance of showers on Saturday with a high of 17 C. It will be a cool Sunday with a high of 12 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

"It's going to come on to an end. You can't hold on to this good weather for this long; we've had a long stretch of it and it's going to come to an end," Phillips said Wednesday morning.

"Unfortunately, we aren't able to hold it for the Thanksgiving weekend because we're going to see temperatures from a high of 30 degrees to maybe highs of 11 degrees. We see some rain; we'll probably get more rain in five days than we've had in the last six weeks."