October in Ottawa warmer and wetter, November gets a cool start

It was a warm and rainy October in Ottawa this year, well above the monthly averages.

An Environment and Climate Change Canada report for Ontario shows above-average temperatures across the province through the month, especially in the far north, and rainier conditions in southern and eastern Ontario.

Ottawa saw a monthly mean temperature of around 11.5 C (with data missing from one day), which is 3.5 degrees above the normal mean temperature for October of 8 C. A total of 139.9 mm of rain fell at the Ottawa Airport last month, well above the monthly normal of 86.1.

A rainfall record was broken on Oct. 16 when 49.4 mm of rain fell on the city. A high of 24.6 C was reached on Oct. 12. There were at least nine days in October that saw a high of 20 C or more (data is missing for Oct. 20). The coldest it got was -0.5 C on Oct. 22.

Kingston, Ont. also saw a warmer and wetter October, with a monthly mean temperature of 12.9 C, more than three degrees warmer than the normal monthly mean, and a rainfall total of 107 mm, above the average rainfall of 90.4 mm.

November starting off cool

Environment and Climate Change Canada expects a cool start to November in this part of the province.

Cold air is overtaking much of the province and it is expected to bring lower than average temperatures to the southern half of Ontario through the middle of the month.

The first few flakes of snow could fly in the next two weeks, but overall it is expected to be a dry start to the month.

The current seven-day forecast for Ottawa includes a low chance of precipitation Monday and Tuesday and dry conditions through the week, with highs of between 4 C and 8 C.