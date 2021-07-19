October sentencing in kidnapping and sexual assault of London girl
CTV News London Reporter
Daryl Newcombe
Lawrence Thompson, 68, of London will be sentenced on October 13, 2021 for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a girl three years ago.
During a telephone conference, Justice Alissa Mitchell set aside a full day of courtroom time for the sentencing.
Thompson, a retired school custodian, was convicted of sexual interference, sexual assault, kidnapping and abducting a child under 14.
In May 2018, a young girl was abducted from a north London intersection and touched inappropriately.
On July 7, the girl and her family provided emotional victim impact statements to the court about the ongoing trauma caused by the incident.
The young victim asking Thompson at the time, “I just want to know why you made the choice that you did?”
