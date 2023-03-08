Odour advisories issued for CRD waste and treatment plants

The Capital Regional District is warning residents of potential odours coming from two of its treatment plants due to maintenance work.

The CRD says it's carrying out regularly scheduled maintenance at its McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant in Esquimalt and at its Residuals Treatment Facility at the Hartland Landfill this month.

Work is already underway at the McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant and is expected to wrap up on Wednesday.

"The maintenance work is likely to generate intermittent odours near the facility for the rest of the week, including areas immediately surrounding the plant and parts of Esquimalt," said the CRD in a notice Tuesday.

Meanwhile, maintenance work is scheduled to run from March 13 to March 20 at the CRD's Residuals Treatment Facility in the north end of the Hartland Landfill.

The work may cause odours to escape from the facility, and may be smelled in areas of Mount Work Regional Park and along Willis Point Road, according to the CRD.

"Facility operators and CRD staff are making every effort to limit the source and impact of the odours and will continue to monitor the odours as work proceeds," said the CRD in a statement Wednesday.

"CRD is mindful of the impact of odours on residents and is grateful to both our local community and recreational users for their patience."