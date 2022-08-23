Odour plan: Moncton facility seeks solutions to decrease stench

For over a year now, residents in north end Moncton have been complaining about an awful stench.

The culprit was discovered this spring following an odour survey conducted by the province over a period of several weeks.

According to the Department of the Environment, the source of the smell is the Greater Moncton Wastewater Commission's (also known as TransAaqua) compost facility located in a wooded area in northwest Moncton.

In May, the department requested TransAqua submit an “odour control plan” which they have done.

However, TransAqua general manager Kevin Rice said the odours are also coming from commercial and agricultural sources.

"There's numerous odours. They're very distinct odours. Organigram has a distinct odour. The glass plant has a distinct odour and the landfill has a distinct odour and we also have a distinct odour. So, while odours do come from this facility from time to time, we are not the only source of odours causing issues in Moncton's north end."

Wastewater is collected at a treatment facility in Riverview and eventually turned into biosolids or sludge. It's then transported to Moncton and turned into compost which is free to anyone to come pick up.

The City of Moncton started receiving complaints last year. Rice says they immediately identified opportunities to reduce the amount of what he called “fugitive odours” leaving the facility.

Complaints to the city and TransAqua continued, so a plan to reduce odours was submitted to the province based on recommendations from an independent engineering consultant.

"We want to be a good corporate citizen," said Rice. "We're environmental stewards and our job is to ensure what we are doing is environmentally sustainable. We believe the composting operation that we have here is the best way to deal with biosolids.”

In an email to CTV News, Moncton councillor Dave Steeves said the smell has been an ongoing issue since he started on council 16 months ago.

"All the right words are being said by TransAqua, yet residents are still smelling the stench," said Steeves. "There are some very angry people we hear from and rightfully so. When the wind blows a specific way the smell is unbearable for residents."

North end resident Kim Withers said she's noticed a little bit of stench sometimes sitting out on the deck in the evenings and also in the morning.

"If I had to describe it, and I'm an owner of two dogs, I would definitely have to say it was, um dog poop," said Withers.

Part of TransAqua's multi-part plan submitted to the province is to control odours through expansion. Rice said a fourth compost pad is needed to accommodate the amount of biosolids being produced.

Rice said the compost facility is undersized and if the fourth one is not built, any biosolids that exceed the capacity of the facility should be transported away from the site for disposal.