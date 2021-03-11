The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a community outbreak after 22 COVID-19 cases were linked to a series of student social gatherings.

Health officials say 22 post-secondary students, mostly at Western University, who attended at least 10 private gatherings held last week have tested positive.

Western University has confirmed its students are involved and said most live off campus while three live in residence and were immediately moved into isolation outside of the residence.

The get-togethers happened in London homes between March 2 and March 6.

Investigators are still trying to determine close contacts of those who have tested positive.

Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU associate medical officer of health, said in a statement while the end of the pandemic may be in sight as vaccinations begin, it's not time to stop taking precautions.

“Now is not the time to open up our home to those who aren’t part of our household and it certainly is not the time to start attending parties. COVID-19 is still here and we could very easily slide back to seeing widespread transmission in the community.”

Western officials are also calling for vigilance, calling the situation "concerning."

In a statement, Jennifer Massey, associate vice-president of student experience at Western said, “We are at a critical stage in this pandemic, and following public health protocols remains as important as ever. Our community is counting on our students to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

The health unit continues to recommend limiting interactions to only those who are part of your household, maintaining two metres physical distance, limiting unnecessary trips and wearing a mask as much as possible indoors or outdoors.