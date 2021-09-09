Off-duty B.C. RCMP officer rescues capsized canoers

An off-duty RCMP officer and his son are being hailed for helping rescue two men whose canoe had capsized near Revelstoke, B.C.

The unnamed officer and his 11-year-old son were canoeing on Griffin Lake on Monday when they heard people screaming for help.

RCMP said the pair realized the screaming was coming from two men clinging to a capsized canoe.

Neither men were wearing lifejackets, RCMP said.

The Mountie and his son helped the men into their canoe and gave them lifejackets to wear before taking them to shore.

RCMP said the men saved from the capsized canoe were grateful and expressed their gratitude to the pair.

RCMP are using the incident as an opportunity to remind boaters to lifejackets when out on the water.

Griffin Lake is located roughly 27 kilometres west of Revelstoke.