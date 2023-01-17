Off-duty Calgary police officer charged in domestic incident
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Charges have been laid against a member of the Calgary Police Service in connection with an off-duty incident that occurred last week.
The RCMP, which was brought in to investigate, says the offences are in relation to a domestic incident "in a neighbouring municipality" on Jan. 14.
Officials say the member was arrested and charged with assault, assault by choking and forcible confinement.
"Given the domestic nature of this incident, the name of the officer will not be released to protect the privacy of those impacted," CPS said in a release. "He has been with the service for nine years and remains on administrative duties at this time."
No further details will be released, police say.
-
Play Euchre for prizes at Georgian's Last ClassA competitive game of euchre to help out the Glowing Hearts Charity will be held at the Last Class at Georgian College Barrie Campus in ‘J’ Building or Student Life Centre.
-
-
Slowing inflation rate hard to notice at grocery store check-outs: ConsumersWhile pleased to see inflation slowing, some shoppers still aren’t seeing any relief on their grocery bills.
-
P.E.I. pharmacare plan a test for national model: Federal health ministerPoliticians and officials filled a Cornwall, P.E.I., pharmacy Tuesday as the federal health minister announced 61 medications had been added to the list of drugs covered by P.E.I.’s. pharmacare since December.
-
Furry Friends opens its doors in honour of Betty White's birthdayWhile she may be gone, the legacy of Betty White is far from forgotten.
-
'We are seeing a paradigm shift': New report highlights health concerns linked to alcoholNew guidelines published by the Canadian Centre of Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) are cautioning Canadians on how alcohol consumption can lead to serious health risks.
-
'A really big deal': UBC at risk of losing eye doctor training programBritish Columbia’s only program that trains eye surgeons is at risk of losing its ability to prepare more specialist doctors, CTV News has learned.
-
Pop-up dog parks coming to Edmonton this springThe City of Edmonton is looking to better use the city's green spaces by making more parks pet-friendly.
-
'We are taking this incident very seriously': Student brings replica toy gun to Toronto schoolA student brought a replica toy gun to a school in Etobicoke on Tuesday, officials said.