'We heard terrible cries for help': Ferocious fire in Port Moody considered suspicious

An off-duty firefighter is one of several people who were sent to hospital after a blaze broke out in Port Moody, B.C., early Monday.

Port Moody Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the Heritage Woods area around 4:40 a.m.

Witnesses told CTV News they were woken by people screaming and dogs barking. They saw residents trapped on balconies. Others saw people climbing onto overhangs trying to escape the flames.

"We heard terrible cries for help," said Sal De Carvalho, who lives across the street.

"The screams for help were terrifying. Thought at first there was an argument or fight as we heard so much shouting," she said.

The fire service posted two photos on social media—one showing huge flames engulfing a townhouse complex, and another showing firefighters with a cat, just one of many pets that were rescued.

Fire Chief Darcey O'Riordan told CTV News that the fire involved four units of a complex at 2000 Panorama Dr., and four residents had to be saved from three different balconies.

An off-duty member of the Surrey Fire Service who lives in the same complex, assisted PMFR.

"He ran out, met our crew, gave them some information, some really good intel, where there were some people on balconies that needed to be rescued," said O'Riordan.

This morning at 440 am PMFR crews responded to a townhome structure fire in the Heritage Woods area.



Crews rescued 3 occupants from balconies on arrival. Multiple pets were rescued as well. Great job by PMFR crews and an off duty Surrey Firefighter. pic.twitter.com/oN6kJuhz1G

He said that firefighter was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, as were three other residents.

Police meanwhile interviewed witnesses and other residents of the building.

"Just based on the information that we received so far, we do believe that this fire is suspicious," said Const. Sam Zacharias of the Port Moody Police Department.

He wouldn't give specifics, but believes this is an isolated incident "and there’s no further risk to the public."

Maureen Yeung owns one of the homes. She was in the process of renting he suite, and as luck would have it, moved out all of her furniture on the weekend.

"I think I'm very grateful," she said. "I can’t believe that a fire can take a whole house."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Moody Police Department at 604-461-3456.