Off-duty Niagara cop charged with firearm offences, suspended with pay

A Niagara police officer has been charged and suspended with pay after a months-long investigation found he was in possession of an unauthorized firearm.

Niagara police said in a release issued Monday that the service became aware of an allegation involving a uniform constable in September 2022.

To avoid any potential conflicts of interest, Hamilton police were asked to assume carriage of the investigation, the release said.

On March 6, Const. Adam Gorski was arrested and charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Before his arrest, Gorski had been with the Niagara Regional Police Service for 15 years. At the time of the alleged offences, the service said Gorski was on administrative leave.

Gorski has been suspended with pay in accordance with Ontario’s Police Services Act of Ontario, the service said.