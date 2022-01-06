Off-duty officer charged with impaired driving after leaving scene of crash: CK police

Chatham-Kent police say they have charged an off-duty police officer with impaired driving after he left the scene of a crash.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Howard Road near Indian Creek Road in Chatham.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the driver, who left the scene, was an off-duty officer.

Const. Bryan Vaughan, 51, was located at his residence and arrested. The 16-year veteran of the police service has been charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit and failing to report an accident.

He has been released from custody pending a future court date of Jan. 21, 2022. He has been re-assigned to administrative duties.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service will not be providing any additional information or comments as the incident is now before the courts.