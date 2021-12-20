Off-duty officer facing impaired driving charges after crashing car into tree: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg police officer is facing impaired driving charges after crashing their vehicle into a tree early Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday near Belmont Avenue and Salter Street. Police said the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was believed to be impaired.

Responding officers determined the driver is a 52-year-old police officer who had been with the service for more than 19 years. Winnipeg police confirmed the driver had been off duty at the time of the crash and had been driving their personal vehicle.

The driver is facing charges of impaired driving and driving over .08 blood alcohol. They were released on an appearance notice. The charges have not been proven in court.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and will be monitoring the incident, police said.

