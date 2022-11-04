Off-duty officer found guilty in collision that seriously injured motorcyclist

A York Regional Police officer has been found guilty of failing to stop and render assistance in connection with an accident in 2019 that injured a motorcycle driver.

Justice Jonathan Dawes handed down his decision in a Newmarket courtroom on Thursday.

On Sept. 29, 2019, police were called to a serious collision on Highway 7 near York Durham Line in Markham.

Officers arrived to find a motorcyclist suffering serious, life-altering injuries.

Investigators say officers learned a Nissan Pathfinder had struck the motorcycle and fled the scene. They found the vehicle a short distance away and arrested the driver, an off-duty officer.

Const. Nathan Coates was also initially charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm. He was acquitted of those offences.

A charge of operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level over 80 milligrams causing bodily harm was withdrawn earlier this year.

According to the force, Coates has been with York Regional Police since 2005, and worked out of the Whitchurch-Stouffville Community substation.

He has been suspended with pay since his arrest, and may face additional charges under the Police Services Act.