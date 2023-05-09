Off-duty officer intervenes to stop Elliot Lake assault

Quick action by an off-duty police officer stopped an assault and robbery in progress in Elliot Lake on May 5.

The incident took place around 4:15 p.m. in downtown Elliot Lake on Nova Scotia Walk. The off-duty member of the Ontario Provincial Police witnessed a man assault someone sitting on a bench outside a store.

“The officer intervened, identified (themselves) and attempted an arrest, but the male fled on his e-bike,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“The male was arrested a short time later by police. The victim sustained minor injuries and was assessed by Algoma Paramedic Services.”

The 39-year-old suspect is charged with robbery with theft, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and two counts of failing to comply with release orders.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on May 6.