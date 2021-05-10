Off-duty officer involved in bike crash not at-fault, say investigators

The off-duty RCMP officer who was involved in a crash that caused serious harm to a cyclist in Vancouver earlier this week did not commit an offence, says the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The officer was driving eastbound on Grandview Highway shortly before 1 a.m. on May 6, when his vehicle collided with a bicycle at Rupert Street.

“Video evidence clearly demonstrates that the officer was proceeding through the intersection on a green light when the collision occurs,” reads a statement posted by the IIO.

Officials have reviewed the evidence and “determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed an offence,” it continues.

The IIO investigates all incidents that result in serious harm or death and involve police officers, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

The investigation is now closed, says the IIO.