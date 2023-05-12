Off-duty officer rescues overturned kayaker
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Rowan Fleary
Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes rescued one kayaker stranded on water in Fenelon Falls.
Police say the woman was rescued after her kayak overturned Tuesday.
OPP says the woman went approximately 20 meters from the shore.
An off-duty officer swam to her and pulled the woman back to safety.
Police say she was wearing a life jacket.
Officials said boaters and paddlers are encouraged to be informed of boating practices and laws to ensure safe boating.
