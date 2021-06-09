Off-duty police officer in North Bay tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the North Bay Police Service has tested positive for COVID-19, the force said in a news release Wednesday.

Police have now "put in place enhanced safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 after a member of the service tested positive for the virus," the release said.

"The exposure did not occur in the workplace, but NBPS has requested that several other members of the service self-isolate as a precaution since they may have been in contact with the member who tested positive," police said.

"The North Bay Police Service has been in constant contact with the North Bay and Parry Sound District Health Unit since being informed of the initial positive test and have implemented enhanced health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of this virus."

Safety precautions have been in place at police headquarters since the pandemic began, as well as for officers on patrol who regularly interact with members of the public in North Bay and Callander.

"As part of these enhanced measures, members of the public will be restricted from entering the building, except in necessary circumstances," police said.

"Online, over-the-phone and curbside options will be available for services that require attendance at NBPS headquarters."

In addition, staff and officers will practise enhanced protective measures while at the station, which aim to reduce in-person contact and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"By following these strict and necessary protocols, the NBPS are working to ensure a safe and healthy workplace for all of its members and for the public we serve," the release said.

"There is no danger to the public."