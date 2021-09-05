Off-duty police officer pulls man from burning car in Arichat, N.S.: RCMP

Mounties are investigating a car crash in Arichat, N.S. after an off-duty officer pulled a driver from a burning vehicle early Sunday morning.

Around 12:35 a.m., RCMP say an off-duty officer witnessed a motor vehicle collision on Highway 320.

"The vehicle was quickly engulfed by flames," says the police report. "The off-duty officer pulled the driver from the vehicle and saved the driver's life."

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Arichat, suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision. He was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The off-duty officer suffered minor burns and was treated by paramedics and released at the scene.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.