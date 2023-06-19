Off-duty Toronto-area police officer charged with impaired driving after crash
An off-duty York Regional Police officer was charged with impaired driving after a two-car crash in Oakville, Ont. over the weekend.
Officers were called to area of Dundas Street West and Hospital Gate just after midnight on June 18 for a report of a collision, police said Monday.
No one was injured, police said, but 32-year-old Ronald Tisdelle was charged with impaired driving following an investigation.
“This is very disappointing,” York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said in a news release about the incident. “York Regional Police takes a firm stance against impaired driving. The alleged actions of this officer do not reflect the values of our organization or the professionalism demonstrated by our members each and every day,” he said.
Tisdelle has been with the police force since 2018 and was last assigned to York’s #3 District in Georgina, Ont. with the criminal investigations bureau.
He is currently suspended with pay.
