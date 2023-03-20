Off-duty Toronto cop charged after allegedly crashing into parked car, refusing breath sample
An off-duty Toronto police officer is facing a number of charges after he allegedly crashed into a parked car, fled the scene, and refused to provide a breath sample early Monday morning.
It happened at approximately 3:45 a.m. in the area of Shuter and Parliament streets in the city’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood, police said in a news release.
At that time, police said, the off-duty police officer struck a parked vehicle on Shuter Street before he fled the scene.
Officers eventually located the driver and attempted to pull him over but he did not stop, police said.
When the off-duty officer did eventually pull over near King and Sumach streets, he was placed under arrest.
He refused to provide a breath sample, police said.
Const. Michael Juma, a 14-veteran with the force, has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, fail to stop for police, refuse breath demand, impaired operation of a conveyance, and fail to remain at scene of accident.
The 49-year-old officer has been suspended with pay following the incident.
He is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on May 2.
