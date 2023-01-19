Off-duty Vancouver police officer injured in crash, Burnaby RCMP investigating

A collision in Burnaby on Tuesday that involved an off-duty Vancouver police officer is at the centre of an RCMP investigation.

The officer was taken to hospital after being injured in the crash, which Mounties say happened near Kingsway and Royal Oak Avenue around 2:20 p.m., and Vancouver police confirm she is now recovering at home.

“It is our sincere hope that the officer fully recovers,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj wrote in an email to CTV News on Wednesday night, adding “Any time a fellow police officer is injured, we know that emotions can run high.”

Burnaby RCMP have launched an investigation into the collision.

Sources tell CTV News a high-ranking officer was involved in the crash, which triggered some sort of interaction between members of the RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department.

The Officer of the Police Complaint Commissioner, B.C.’s independent civilian oversight agency, says it was notified on Wednesday of “an incident between VPD members and the Burnaby RCMP.”

“We are awaiting further information from the VPD before determining appropriate next steps under the Police Act,” Andrea Spindler, OPCC’s deputy police complaint commissioner, told CTV News Thursday.

She says any conduct concerns arising from the actions of municipal officers will be carefully reviewed by the OPCC.

“An investigation under the Police Act will be initiated should there be any allegations of misconduct that arise,” Spindler said. “Any allegations that are criminal in nature rest with the police of jurisdiction.”

Kalanj says the VPD “remains a valued partner in public safety.”

“Any alleged circumstances surrounding this incident will not affect the integrity of the investigation, nor the relationship between the Burnaby RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department,” he said.

VPD Const. Tania Visintin says her force trusts Burnaby RCMP will thoroughly investigate “all of the factors that led to the collision.”

“We are also reviewing the facts to fully understand what occurred before, during, and after the incident,” Visintin told CTV News Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.